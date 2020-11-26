Save £180 on this Sonos Beam 5.0 surround sound set, and give your living room the next-gen upgrade

If you're looking to add a sprinkle of Sonos audio to your living room setup, this amazing Sonos Beam 5.0 surround sound deal is definitely worth a look. This deal, direct from Sonos itself, will see you save £180 on a set that includes the Sonos Beam itself, and one pair of One SL speakers, which all connect together over Wi-Fi to create a surround sound system for your living room. The set altogether only costs £577 with this deal, which is pretty amazing seeing as the Sonos Beam solo is usually £399, and a single One SL speaker is normally £179.

Save £180 on this Sonos Beam surround sound set | £757 £577 at Sonos

The Sonos Beam itself comes with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa support built-in, and its audio has been tuned by Oscar-winning sound engineers, so you know it's going to deliver delicious audio - particularly if you've invested in a PS5 or Xbox Series X, which have their own emphasis on audio improvements for next-gen gaming.

Sonos Beam + Pair of SL speakers | £757 £577 at Sonos

Get the Sonos Beam with a pair of the One SL speakers for the ultimate sound experience for your next-gen setup. This is an incredible deal given how much you get.View Deal

If this particular deal isn't floating your boat, several retailers are offering the Sonos Beam for £299 right now, which is a saving of £100 over the usual RRP. Check out those offers below:

Sonos Beam soundbar in white | £399 £299 at Amazon

Over at Amazon, you can get the white Sonos Beam for the same £299 price tag, which is brilliant if you've got a white TV unit and want your soundbar to visually just melt away. View Deal

Sonos Beam soundbar | £399 £299 at John Lewis

John Lewis is offering £100 off the black Sonos Beam right now, which is a rare saving on this regularly completely out of stock soundbar.View Deal

