Save on cheap board games like Disney Villainous, Catan, and Ticket to Ride with this sale

Cheap board games are always a good way to kick off the week, but a discount on Disney Villainous, 7 Wonders, Ticket to Ride, Catan (including the Star Trek edition), and beyond? That's not bad at all for some of the best board games around.

More specifically, Amazon has the best range of cheap board games right now and that includes the ever-popular Disney Villainous: this ode to the bad guys has dropped in price to $29.93 instead of $40. As we mentioned in our feature on why you should play it , this an excellent strategy game with unique and dastardly gameplay, gorgeous artwork, and great theming (it's genuinely one of the prettiest board games I've played, right down to its intricate movers). However, don't think it's just for children. If anything, it's a board game for adults as it's a more layered and strategic experience than you'd think.

Meanwhile, the classic Catan is also a good choice - it's been at the top of many players' lists for years. It's now $43 for both the standard version or a Star Trek equivalent . Beyond that you'll also find a reduced Ticket to Ride Europe that's $39.97 instead of $50.

As for 7 Wonders, it's a great resource management game that has you seeking dominance over rival cities by building one of the seven wonders of the world. It's just $30.99 at the moment, saving you $19 overall.

You can see the best of the rest below.

Cheap board games

Ticket to Ride (Europe) | $39.97 at Walmart (save $10)

The European version of the game is every bit as great as its North American counterpart. It's also down in the UK, to £30.69.View Deal