Absolute madness - save an enormous £200 on this Western Digital 20TB Black Friday HDD deal

Delicious Black Friday hard drive deals are coming in thick and fast this year, and are already proving very popular. With hard drive storage space is increasingly at a premium these days, as high definition audio and video files demand more room than ever before, alongside the endless stream of photos many of us generate in our daily lives, there's never been a better time to take action and invest in new storage solutions - like this 20TB offering or 12TB offering from Amazon right now.

Although there are plenty of Black Friday SSD deals around, if you're looking for a lot of space then you'll need to focus on traditional HDDs unless you want to spend a small fortune.

Step up Western Digital, with a couple of enormous storage solutions to tempt you into buying one of their Black Friday deals. Firstly we have the Western Digital My Book Duo Desktop, which provides a monolithic 20TB of maximum storage space, and can also be configured as a RAID-1 device. What's that you ask? Well, a RAID device stores or mirrors data across multiple drives, to provide redundancy to protect your data in case one HDD unexpectedly goes kaput. RAID-1 mirrors data across two drives, so using that configuration with this setup gives 10TB of protected storage, meaning even if one drive breaks completely you'll still be able to access 100% of your files, giving you peace of mind.

If you'd prefer not to lose the capacity required for the safety net of a RAID configuration, or you have other measures in place for backing up your essential data, then the Western Digital Elements Desktop might be more in tune with what you're looking for. This offers a still extremely large 12TB of storage on a single drive, for a considerably lower price than the My Book Duo Desktop.

Whichever solution you choose, you can rest easy in the knowledge that you won't have to worry about running out of space any time soon.

