Save up to 43% with this cheap PlayStation Plus deal for a whole year

For those who want something to cheer them up while they're stuck inside, this cheap PlayStation Plus deal could be exactly what they need. A full year of the service has seen an extensive price cut in the US and UK, allowing you to renew your membership or start a new one for far less. What's more, this offer allows you to grab April's free PS Plus games - including Uncharted 4 - right away. That's solid value for money.

More specifically, this cheap PlayStation Plus deal gets you a 12-month membership for $33.99 in the US. That's a significant drop of 43%. Meanwhile, the UK equivalent is just £41.99 - a discount of 16% overall.

Because PS Plus usually hovers somewhere around $60 / £50, this cheap PlayStation Plus deal is a big deal - you need the service to play games online, after all, so being able to save on it is always welcome. Just be quick. This offer is already a few dollars more expensive than last week, so grab it now if you don't want to miss out.

It's certainly worth the cash. Besides needing it to play most PS4 games online, you also get a couple of free games each month as long as you maintain your subscription, not to mention a variety of exclusive offers. Want to know what games you'll get for signing up this month? The free PS Plus games for April include PS4 exclusive Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and Dirt Rally 2.0.

There isn't a catch, either. Unlike a few of CDKeys' offers, this one isn't exclusive to new subscribers - anyone can take advantage of it. It will stack on top of your existing membership too, so anyone who wants to bulk up their sub ahead of time can happily do so.

Oh, and there's no need to wait for it to be delivered. Your digital code will drop straight into your email inbox, allowing you get started straight away.

Cheap PlayStation Plus deal

12-month PlayStation Plus | $33.99 at CDKeys

You can save 43% on 12 months of the essential PS Plus service with this offer if you act now. That's a few dollars more than it was last week, so we'd definitely act sooner than later to take advantage of the discount.

UK price: £41.99 on CDKeys.View Deal

With all those bonus games, you may find yourself in need of a storage upgrade. As such, browsing our guides to the best PS4 external hard drives. Fancy a bit more speed? Check out the best PS4 SSD options.

In the mood for more offers? Don't miss the best PS4 accessories, or our thoughts on the upcoming PS5 price.