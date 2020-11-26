Save big on 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD box-sets on Amazon this Black Friday

The Black Friday deals have arrived and Amazon has put a bunch of excellent 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD box-sets on sale. There are some very low prices on classics such as the Harry Potter movies and Jurassic Park franchise, but of course, it's not just the movies that are on sale, but the TV shows too, with the entirety of Game of Thrones being at a lowest-ever price.

So, if you've already spent a fair whack on one of the best Black Friday TV deals and want to make the most of your new box, or perhaps you have a new next-generation console and want to use its Ultra HD capabilities, then you've come to the right place. With a 4K TV and PS5 combination, you'll want to make the most of the discounted 4K box-sets. (And if you're still after a next-gen console, be sure to keep an eye on the best Black Friday PS5 deals in case more stock crops up).

4K, Blu-ray, and DVD on Amazon US

Harry Potter 4K collection | $179 $72.99 on Amazon

Make the most of your new 4K TV with this eight-movie collection of all the Harry Potter movies. A steal!View Deal

Harry Potter blu-ray collection | $46 $24.99 on Amazon

Not made the jump to 4K but still want those Harry Potter movies? Don't worry, we've got you covered, and they're even cheaper on blu-ray.View Deal

Jurassic World 5-movie collection | $60 $22.99 on Amazon

The Jurassic Park movies are some of the greatest blockbusters in history. And now you can own all five for a new low price.View Deal

Back to the Future trilogy on blu-ray | $35.98 $14.99 on Amazon

Few movies hold up as well as the Back to the Future trilogy. Truly some of the best time-travelling flicks of all time.View Deal

Game of Thrones collectors edition blu-ray | $221 $153.99 on Amazon

Are you the ultimate Game of Thrones fan? Relive the epic TV series with this special edition blu-ray collection. View Deal

Game of Thrones complete collection on blu-ray | $170 $91.99 on Amazon

Not bothered about a special edition box-set but still want to re-watch Game of Thrones in blu-ray? This may be the collection for you.View Deal

Steven Spielberg movie collection | $30.78 $19.99 on Amazon

Steven Spielberg's one of the greats, and this collection includes classics such as Jaws, E.T., and the Sugarland Express.View Deal

10 action movie collection on DVD | $39.98 $24.96 on Amazon

American Made, The Bourne Identity, Atomic Blonde, Kick-Ass 2, and more all feature in this hella good action movie collection from Universal.View Deal

10 comedy movie collection on DVD | $39.98 $21.47 on Amazon

American Pie, The Big Lebowski, Bruce Almighty, Meet the Parents, Ted, and Billy Madison all in one box-set... need we say more?View Deal

The Bourne Identity on 4K | $22.98 $18.36 on Amazon

Still on of the greatest action movies of all time, and now in 4K. This one will test your new TV.View Deal

4K, Blu-ray, and DVD on Amazon UK

Buffy the Vampire Slayer complete series on DVD | £42.42 £26.50 on Amazon

Don't put off watching this classic TV show any longer – get the complete series and get it watched ASAP!View Deal

The Lord of the Rings + Hobbit movies (extended editions) on blu-ray | £62.44 £51.98 on Amazon

One does not simply not own the Middle Earth movies on blu-ray – especially when they're at this bargain price.View Deal

All 8 Fast and Furious movies on DVD | £30 £15.98 on Amazon

Come for Vin Diesel driving a car from one skyscraper into another, stay for... well, Vin Diesel driving a car from one skyscraper into another.View Deal

The Dark Knight trilogy on 4K | £40 £29.98 on Amazon

There is no better test for your new 4K television than watching Christopher Nolan's exquisite Dark Knight trilogy.View Deal

Christopher Nolan collection on 4K | £75 £69.99 on Amazon

Speaking of Mr. Nolan, all his major movies are available together in 4K in this beastly box-set. Bring that cinema experience home!View Deal

The Office season 1-9 on DVD | £38 £32.98 on Amazon

If you haven't seen the Office yet, then do yourself a favour and get this hilarious comedy in your basket now. It's better than the UK version. Fact.

View Deal

Complete Fraiser series | £40 30.59 on Amazon

Fraiser is a wonderful show that's perfect escapism from lockdown and silly tier systems. It's funny, witty, and just brilliant television.View Deal

