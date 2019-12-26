Save a massive amount on this Samsung 4K TV boxing day sale

Looking for a new 4K TV for your gaming setup? This Amazon boxing day sale item is the perfect place for you to get into 4K gaming, as it's offering over $100 off the Samsung UN50RU7100FXZA 4K TV.

You can snag the TV, that also comes with HDR and Alexa support, for only $347.99. That's down from $499.99, meaning you can save $152 on the TV if you're in the United States. Don't worry if you're in the UK, Amazon are also offering a deal on this TV. The 4K TV is usually £549.99, but in the boxing day sale, you can get it for £369.00, meaning you save a fantastic £180.

With both the PS5 and Xbox Series X both releasing around this time next time (that's Holiday 2020), there's never been a better time to upgrade to a 4K TV, and with so much money off on this set, it makes for the perfect entry point if you're looking for a step into 4K gaming.

