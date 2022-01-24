Go back to Gielinor with a new RuneScape board game and TRPG in 2022

A RuneScape board game and tabletop RPG are on the way, and both are eying a 2022 launch.

Developed by Steamforged Games (the company behind adaptations like the Horizon Zero Dawn board game) in partnership with RuneScape creator Jagex, the RuneScape board game will arrive on Kickstarter later this year. Meanwhile, the RuneScape tabletop RPG will be going straight to retail and is compatible with the current edition of D&D. That means it'll play nicely with the best Dungeons & Dragons books.

We don't know much about either project just yet, but both are deeply rooted in Runescape's fantasy world of Gielinor. Because the official press release notes that they offer "fresh-but-faithful adaptations of classic quests and characters", it seems as if players will revisit fan-favorite RuneScape missions drawn from the franchise's 21-year history. They'll also be able to "craft and upgrade equipment, upskill their characters, cook special recipes, engage with NPCs, and test their skills while exploring different regions of the world."

Based on a quote from Jagex CEO Phil Mansell, miniatures should be a part of the experience as well. To be precise, Mansell noted that: "RuneScape and Old School RuneScape players will be excited to get their hands on the planned miniatures to create their own adventures with other ’Scapers and board gamers".

By launching the board game via a crowdfunding platform, Steamforged is mirroring our approach of involving the RuneScape communities in taking the game to tabletop Phil Mansell, Jagex CEO

As for the RuneScape TRPG, it's a "lavishly illustrated" hardcover tome that allows players to create characters who will journey through Gielinor. Dungeon Masters can use its rules to build their own quests, too.

Intriguingly, the RuneScape tabletop RPG is referred to as a 'core' book. This would imply - or hint, at the very least - that more could be on the way.

With the addition of these two projects, it's shaping up to be a busy year for Steamforged and video game board games. Alongside these projects, the studio is also releasing a Monster Hunter World board game and has suggested via a now-deleted blog post that a Sea of Thieves adaptation could be coming in the near future.

While you wait for these RuneScape experiences to launch, take some time to browse the top board games for adults or good board games for 2 players (they're some of the best board games out there). It's worth stopping in on the best tabletop RPGs as well if you want to try your hand at roleplaying.