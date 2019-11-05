Rocket League's new loot crate-replacing Blueprints system detailed

Psyonix is elaborating on Rocket League's upcoming Blueprints system, which will replace randomized loot crates before year's end. The developer is releasing details on the new system in batches, first announcing plans to eliminate loot boxes from Rocket League in August, and then revealing the new Blueprints system last month, and now expanding on the details including what can and can't be traded.

At some point in December, Rocket League will receive an update that replaces randomized loot crates with Blueprints. After each online game, you'll be given the chance to grab a blueprint for a specific item, which you can create immediately using credits, trade with a friend, or save for later. Credits are Rocket League's new premium currency, which means they can be bought using real-world money. To be clear, the item the blueprint creates will be clearly listed before you choose to obtain it, so there's a little more transparency with this new system.

As soon as the new system comes into effect, all of your crates will automatically be converted to "unrevealed blueprints" of the same series, which you can reveal at no cost to see what items they build. Your keys will also be replaced by credits when the update arrives later this year. Likewise, decryptors have no place in the new system and will be replaced with free-to-open bonus gifts, which will hold "fan-favorite items throughout Rocket League's history."

Here's everything you can and can't trade with the new Blueprints system:

Tradable

Revealed blueprints

Items that have been built from Blueprints

Credits (As long as the other party in the trade does not include their own Credits)

Free Drops

Tradable legacy content acquired prior to the Blueprint system

Rocket Pass items from Pro Tiers

In-game event items

Not tradable

Credits when traded for Credits

Credits when traded for nothing

Unrevealed Blueprints

Items purchased from the Item Shop

Bonus Gifts and Items received from Bonus Gifts

Esports Shop Items

No specific release date has been provided for the new update, but Psyonix says it's coming in December. We'll keep an eye out for any further detail on that front.

Rocket League is a fantastic couch co-op experience, and one best enjoyed on a huge 4k TV, so keep an eye out on our best Black Friday TV deals for 2019.