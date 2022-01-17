Ridley Scott reveals he turned down a big Disney project: "I don’t do wizard films"

Ridley Scott has revealed that he was offered the chance to direct a big Disney movie – but turned it down.

"They wanted me to do a wizard film," Scott told The Hollywood Reporter . "And I don’t do wizard films. It wasn’t a good idea."

Disney bought Fox, the studio Scott had worked with for many years, in 2019, and the project was reportedly offered to him after that deal had been made. However, this is a surprisingly mild response from Scott – he recently said that superhero movies were "fucking boring as shit" because their "scripts are not any fucking good."

He went on to talk about the standards he has for picking projects – although he says he's open to working in a variety of genres – adding: "The older I get, the more I look for things which are about something, aren’t just entertainment. It must have an effect on somebody."

The director has had two movies released in the past few months, the medieval drama The Last Duel , starring Jodie Comer, Matt Damon, and Adam Driver, and the biopic House of Gucci , starring Driver and Lady Gaga. The director also has movies like Alien, Blade Runner, and Gladiator under his belt.

Meanwhile, Scott's next project is Kitbag, an Apple TV Plus movie about Napoleon Bonaparte. Joaquin Phoenix will play the French military leader, while Vanessa Kirby will play his wife Josephine.