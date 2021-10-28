Riders Republic review-in-progress: "I'm a little taken aback by just how much fun I'm having"

Riders Republic just will not stop. With every passing hour, the playable space seems to get a little larger, the races even faster, and its propositions for exhilaration more outrageous. I'm gunning a BMX down the perilous pathways of the Canyonlands National Park, I'm shredding the wicked steep slopes of Grand Teton, I'm manoeuvring a super rad wingsuit over the Mammoth Mountain ranges and, oh god, it's even got me talking like one of its NPCs now too – an assortment of extreme sports enthusiasts who are clearly on the wrong end of a mid-life crisis.

As gnarly as the tone can be in Riders Republic – it's one Buscemi-short of being the absolute embodiment of the 'How do you do, fellow kids?' meme – I'm having a hell of a time with it. The gates to the Republic swung open for all today, letting players run wild across an enormous open-world amalgamation of seven US National Parks. I've sunk around six hours into Riders Republic so far and I'm a little taken aback by just how much fun I'm having with it.

Go big or go home

The quality was never in doubt, of course. Riders Republic is published by Ubisoft, the masters of the open-ended open world, and it's developed by Ubisoft Annecy, the studio behind the sumptuous Steep – the open-world winter sports experience that hit the slopes out of nowhere in 2016 and would ultimately prove to be one of the chillest experiences of the last generation. My wider concern going into this surrounded the balance of play between the three sports experiences (mountain biking, skiing and snowboarding, and wingsuit and rocket wingsuit flying) and how the servers would hold up with countless players roaming its expanse simultaneously.

Let's start with the balance between activities. Essentially, there isn't any – and that's a good thing. As you begin to sink time into Riders Republic, exploring more of the world and what have you, you'll begin to open up more and more races. Off-road bike tracks, narrow slopes for skiing, snowy skateparks for snowboarding, flight paths for wingsuit flying, and the occasional event that will combine all of these and more. If you don't like any of these, you don't have to do them; changing between a sport is as easy as pulling up a radial wheel, and the replacement equipment loads in beneath your feet instantaneously. Riders Republic doesn't penalise you for following your passions – if anything, it rewards you for it.

I don't particularly like flying, so I haven't done any of it for hours now. Progression through my in-game career hasn't ground to a halt, nor is Riders Republic pushing me in any way to interact with any associated activities. Instead, I've done a hell of a lot of whipping around mountains on little bikes and around curving slopes with a snowboard strapped to my feet. And do you know what Riders Republic keeps doing? It keeps rewarding me with more unlocks. More races. Tougher challenges. Truth be told, I'm struggling to keep up with it all.

"Ultimately, Riders Republic has the same moreish quality as the Trials series, albeit strapped to a much grandeur presentation and far-more forgiving foundation"

There's a subtle skill ceiling to the experience that I'm enjoying too. The bikes and boards feel good in my hands, and the handling model is tight enough to convince me that I'm always in control of a situation – even if they are forever teetering on the edge of going horribly wrong. At times, I find myself wondering whether Ubisoft Annecy has the capacity to pull off a Dave Mirra Freestyle BMX revival, and at others, I'm questioning if a better soundtrack would take this experience into SSX territory. Ultimately, Riders Republic has the same moreish quality as the Trials series, albeit strapped to a much grandeur presentation and far-more forgiving foundation.

I'll dive more into all that later this week, but before I get back away from my keyboard and back into Riders Republic I just wanted to touch on the online aspect of it all. While the race events themselves may be capped to 32 players, if you open the map it is littered with hundreds (maybe more) of icons representing others that are out there ripping it up across your server shard. It shows where the community-at-large is congregating, hints at what activities everybody is enjoying collectively, and gives this real sense that The Republic... is real – there I go sounding like one of those damned NPCs again, it's infectious.

There's something undoubtedly fun about this presentation. I find myself instinctively cracking a smile as I'm barrelling down a mountain mid-race, only to see a wave of other players, involved in some other activity entirely, whipping overhead on wooden skis or rocket-powered mountain bikes. 'What are they doing?' I wonder as I pedal around dusty corners at 110mph, because I want to do it next. Six hours in, I'm having a great time with Riders Republic, but there's still plenty for me to do, see, and crash into.

Be sure to check back in tomorrow for the next entry in this Riders Republic review-in-progress.

Riders Republic is available now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.