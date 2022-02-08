Riders Republic gets a free weekend on February 10

Riders Republic will be free to play on both Xbox and PlayStation this weekend.

Announced via the Riders Republic Twitter account , Ubisoft shared that its multiplayer extreme sports game can be played for free from February 10 (11am PT / 2pm ET / 7pm GMT) until the same time on February 14 . What’s more, PlayStation players can pre-load the game now, ready to dive straight in. Those who take part in the free weekend will be able to try out Mass Races and the team-based mode Tricks Battle, alone and with friends.

Ubisoft also announced a new partnership with Riders Republic and Italian designer brand Prada to bring especially fashionable outfits to the riders in the game. As part of Riders Republic's first such partnership, launching February 9 until 15, players can pick up exclusive Prada apparel including The Flame outfit, the Wild Stripes outfit, the Camouflage Rock outfit, as well as Prada-branded equipment such as the Linea Rossa skis and Wild Stripes bike and snowboard.

To get the first Prada partnership item, the Wild Stripes outfit, players will need to complete the Shackdaddy Bandit challenges of the week and take part in the brand-new Prada-themed multi-sports event: Beyond the Line - which kicks off from today. Don’t worry too much if you miss this though as the outfit will be available to purchase with in-game currency at the shop from February 16.

Not only will it be free to play on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X this weekend, but any progress you make during this time can be carried over to the full game if you decide to pick it up. To sweeten the deal even more, all editions of Riders Republic are currently on sale for 50% off on both PlayStation and Xbox.