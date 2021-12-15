Razer's fancy new Boba Fett Xbox controller and quick charge station is out now

With the bounty hunter's new show rapidly approaching, it's not surprising that Razer's released a Boba Fett Xbox controller now. Based on the character's appearance in the upcoming Book of Boba Fett Disney Plus series, this handset comes with a quick charge station to go with that unique Mandalorian design. That's one hell of a choice when it comes to gifts for gamers.

In terms of specifics, the Boba Fett Xbox controller is otherwise a standard Xbox Series X handset but is given a literal fresh coat of paint based on the bounty hunter's helmet. It also features a magnetic contact system for a more secure connection to the quick charge station.

The complete package will set you back $179.99 from Razer's official site . It should weigh in at the same amount via Amazon as well, but the Boba Fett Xbox controller is "temporarily out of stock" (the only one they have left for now is The Mandalorian equivalent with a Beskar armor-themed pattern). This either means it sold out or hasn't actually gone on sale yet, so keep 'em peeled. As for other upcoming Star Wars movies and shows, such as The Book of Boba Fett this December, take a look at our guide.

Where to buy the Boba Fett Xbox controller

$179.99 at Razer Boba Fett Edition Razer Wireless Controller & Quick Charging Stand | $179.99 at Razer

Want this themed Star Wars Xbox controller? Razer's selling it through the brand's official website, but it is available elsewhere - allegedly. We've yet to see it pop up anywhere else, but it only seems to be a matter of time until it arrives everywhere from Walmart to Best Buy.



