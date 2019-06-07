Rage quit with Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, 25% off now on Xbox One

Amazon's Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice on Xbox One is 25% off now, taking it down to $44.99 from $59.99. That's $15 in savings, for those keeping track. If you opt for the PlayStation 4 version , you'll get about 21% off, which will save you $12.36. Those looking for the PC edition get the shorter end of the deal stick, saving just 18% off the sticker price with a $10.57 discount.

Sekiro lets you take on the role of a shinobi working to rescue his kidnapped master, all the while learning a variety of new techniques that can be used to successfully whittle down your enemies' health. It isn't easy, but it can certainly be satisfying.

The game’s known for its frustrating boss encounters, trying combat, and those satisfying moments in between, when it feels like you've finally figured it all out. In fact, we praised Sekiro for its "genius combat" and expansive world that "begs to be explored." If you've heard stories about its crushing difficulty and excellent combat, now's a great time to pull the trigger – or swing the katana, as it were, to see if it’s for you.

If you're going to be playing a lot of Sekiro, you may want to see about another controller or some of the best Xbox One accessories – just in case. You never know when you might have to seek out a replacement after a particularly lengthy play session.