Quentin Tarantino reportedly in talks to direct Justified revival

Quentin Tarantino might be returning to television for the first time in over 15 years – for the Justified sequel series.

According to Deadline, the legendary director is in "early talks" to helm one or two episodes of the Justified revival, titled Justified: City of Primeval. Timothy Olyphant (last seen in The Book of Boba Fett) is attached to return as US Marshal Raylan Givens.

The logline of the Justified series (H/T Variety) clues us in to what to expect from the sequel to the FX show, which originally ran from 2010 to 2015 for six seasons.

City of Primeval "picks up with Givens eight years after he left Kentucky behind. He now lives in Miami, a walking anachronism balancing his life as a U.S. Marshal and part-time father of a 14-year-old girl. His hair is grayer, his hat is dirtier, and the road in front of him is suddenly a lot shorter than the road behind."

While talks are tentative, it already feels like the right fit for director. Justified’s modern-day gunslinger approach fits in nicely with Tarantino’s undeniable love of Spaghetti Westerns. Couple that with City of Primeval dealing with an older Raylan Givens and it’s potentially a perfect match for a filmmaker who has been vocal about riding off into the sunset with his as-yet-unknown 10th film.

If Tarantino comes onboard, it would be one of only three television series he’s directed. There’s almost no chance you’ll guess the other two: ER in 1995 and a two-part episode of CSI (which he also wrote) in 2005.

