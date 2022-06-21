Jerrod Carmichael nearly made an "incredible" Django/Zorro movie with Quentin Tarantino

Jerrod Carmichael has revealed that he wrote a script for a "Django/Zorro" movie with Quentin Tarantino that was never made – and he said it's "incredible."

In a recent interview with GQ (opens in new tab), the comedian said: "Quentin's a lunatic who I love, and I'm happy that I got to spend the time. We saw exploitation flicks at the New Beverly, he read me scenes that never made it to his movies, that he had typed out, in his kitchen after making fresh-squeezed lemonade for me. It was really special. It's actually an incredible, incredible script that came in from that Django/Zorro that I would love for Sony to figure out, but I realize the impossibility of it. But I still think we wrote a $500 million film."

Jamie Foxx played Django in Tarantino's 2012 movie Django Unchained , which follows an enslaved Black man who trains under a German bounty hunter. Zorro, meanwhile, is a masked vigilante who defends the people of California from corrupt officials. The character was most recently played by Antonio Banderas on the big screen in 1998 and 2005.

As for Carmichael, he made his feature directorial debut in 2021 with On the Count of Three and he created and starred in the semi-autobiographical sitcom The Carmichael Show between 2015 and 2017.

He also has a role in Poor Things, the next movie from The Favourite director Yorgos Lanthimos, alongside Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe, and Mark Ruffalo. Christopher Abbott and Ramy Youseff, who Carmichael has collaborated with before, also star.