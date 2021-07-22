PSN servers seemingly down as players report connectivity issues

The PlayStation Network appears to be down.

Just earlier today, at approximately 9am PT/12pm ET/5pm BST, it was noted by users that the PlayStation Network was inactive. GamesRadar+ has verified this and the PS5 error code given for those attempting to connect is CE-109506-1.

The PSN appears to have gone down for both the PS4 and PS5 console, users have noted. All throughout Twitter, various users were noting that the PlayStation Network seemed to have been taken entirely offline. This means there's no accessing the PSN storefront on either the PS4 or the PS5, and no playing online games on either console, which is a pretty serious issue.

Right now, there's been no official word from Sony on why PSN is down. All we have to go on right now is speculation surrounding the nature of the outage, but if any official word does come from Sony or PlayStation, we'll be sure to update this article straight away. As of now, PlayStation's official site claims that all services are up and running.

Naturally, we'd suggest checking out our complete PSN error codes guide for a solution on how to solve the issue. However, this is the first time that error code CE-109506-1 has actually cropped up for either the PS4 or PS5 consoles. Therefore, we don't currently know how to remedy the issue itself, or if there even is a remedy at all. It might be a case of simply waiting for Sony to make the necessary repairs on their end, rather than players doing anything to re-establish connection to the PSN servers on their end.

As we mentioned previously, it's not clear why the PSN appears to be down at the time of writing. However, we can report that Steam has also been affected with a similar outage, meaning the big storefront on PC is currently entirely out of commission. It'd be interesting to know why both of these servers have been taken offline at seemingly the same time, but we don't think either Sony or Valve would be too eager to reveal why.

