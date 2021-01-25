PS5 stock keeps appearing without warning - here's where you should check first

It's been a frantic few days when it comes to PS5 stock, and it looks like we're about to go through it all again. To be precise, we've had reports that the hard-to-find console appeared on Amazon UK this morning. It's gone now, obviously, but that would suggest PS5 stock is still finding its way to retailers. The same is true of the US; the system made short-lived appearances at Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon US last week. As a result, being on high alert is a good idea.

With that in mind, we've gathered some quick PS5 stock links for you to keep an eye on below. Although offers are snapped up quickly - especially because stores tend to drop PlayStation 5 stock without warning - it's better than nothing. Considering how tricky it's been to buy PS5 thus far, we'll take any opportunities we can get.

If Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon have gotten PS5 stock over the last few days, other stores can't be far behind. Even the hard-to-find Pulse 3D headset has made a limited comeback at Argos. Frankly, we've seen more of the next-gen console and it's accessories this past week than we have in months.

Just be ready to move fast. PS5 stock doesn't hang around for long, so being quick at checkout is your best chance of securing the console. Sign in ahead of time where you can, too - holdups could mean the difference between buying the console or missing out.

And for your own sake, don't get your hopes up too much. Competition is fierce out there, many of these units are being claimed by scalpers, and it's hard to predict when new deals will appear in the first place (they usually drop without any fanfare at all). Frankly, it's demoralising.

However, you shouldn't give up hope. We've had anecdotal evidence of shoppers breaking through to secure PS5 stock against all the odds, so be persistent. Checking our quick links every now and then will point you in the right direction at the very least.

We'd also recommend watching out for Twitter trends if you can to stay ahead of the game. For example, UK stock-monitoring account Ps5Instant is worth keeping an eye on; they've (mostly) been on the money with their assessments so far, and are a great early warning system if you don't fancy hovering on store pages (which is entirely fair).

Considering how tricky it's been to find PS5 stock, any help is welcome in tracking the console down. The same is true of being able to buy Xbox Series X throughout January - it's been nearly impossible to find as well, though admittedly a little easier to get when it does appear.

If you don't manage to pick up the console this week, fear not - keep an eye on our PS5 deals and bundles page for more offers as they appear.

