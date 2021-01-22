PS5 stock keeps appearing without warning at these stores, along with the Pulse 3D Headset

It's been a frantic few days when it comes to PS5 stock. Before a short-lived appearance at Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon US, it was popping up in the UK at Currys, Game, and beyond (unfortunately, many units were claimed by scalpers). Even the hard-to-find Pulse 3D headset has made a limited comeback at Argos. Frankly, we've seen more of the next-gen console this week than we have in months.

So, what does this mean when it comes to PS5 stock? It suggests that more units are making it through to major retailers, and being on high alert is a good idea as a result. With that in mind, we've gathered some quick links for you to keep an eye on below. Although offers are snapped up quickly - especially because stores tend to drop PS5 stock without warning - it's better than nothing. Considering how tricky it's been to buy PS5 thus far, we'll take any help we can get. Just don't get your hopes up too much. Competition is fierce out there, and it's hard to predict when new deals will appear. We'd recommend watching out for Twitter trends if you can to stay ahead of the game.

No matter what, it's getting rather exhausting reporting the bad news of genuine PS5 stock hunters joining queues early and in time, to only be booted out or unlucky hours later, experiencing mixed messaging from retailers' websites. But here we are; 2020 really has rolled right into 2021. However, keep trying as we do have plenty of anecdotal evidence of folks getting lucky!

This does also indicate that PS5 stock is making it through to retailers on both sides of the pond. As such, it's a good idea to keep a vague eye on the links above ahead of this weekend. If Best Buy, Walmart, and Currys have gotten stock this week, other stores can't be far behind.

Stock-monitoring account Ps5Instant is also worth watching out for. They've been mostly on the money with their assessments so far, and are a good early warning system as a result if you don't fancy hovering on store pages or trusting to luck (which is entirely fair enough).

Because PS5s are so hard to find, any help is welcome in tracking them down. The same is true of being able to buy Xbox Series X throughout January - it's also been nearly impossible to find, though admittedly a little easier to get when it does appear.

Regardless of what happens, be ready to pounce. PS5 stock seems to appear with next-to-no fanfare, and they're gone within minutes. Don't give up hope, though. Sometimes sites will throw out an error message if they're struggling beneath the weight of demand, so keep trying if you don't succeed at first.

