PS5 stock issues continue as console falls to third place in UK for May

The PS5 was the third best-selling console in the U.K. for May, as stock woes continued.

As reported by GamesIndustry.biz (opens in new tab), Sony's PS5 was the third best-selling console throughout the U.K. during the month of May, sat behind both the Nintendo Switch and the Xbox Series X/S. This is, apparently, due primarily to stock shortages between the months of January and March, meaning it's been hard to get hold of the new-gen console near the beginning of this year.

However, there's still some positives to take away here for the PS5. Despite the shortage of stock in the UK, sales for the new-gen console were up nearly 10% in the month of May when compared to the month prior in April. This is still flagging behind the Xbox Series X/S though, which both saw a 58% monthly uptick in sales numbers over the same period.

The GamesIndustry.biz report reveals it's actually been a tough year for UK console sales so far throughout 2022. Total sales are actually down 38% compared to the first five months in the year from 2021, and with the stock shortages ongoing for the PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and even the Nintendo Switch, it's not hard to see why.

Elsewhere in the new report, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga maintained pole position as the best-selling game in the U.K. throughout May. This is actually the second month in a row that the title from TT Games has held the record for the best-selling game in the U.K., but the report does note that sales declined a massive 87% in May compared to April.

The PS5 might've missed its second year sales target, but Sony plans on nearly doubling the number of consoles on the market over the coming year.