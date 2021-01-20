PS5 stock is back today at these stores - if you can get through to checkout, anyway

Update: Sound the alarm, PS5 stock is appearing at Currys UK (bundles with an extra controller for £499, more specifically) and Game. They may not last long and we're already getting errors for the Currys deal where it disappears when adding the product to our basket, but this suggests more offers could appear throughout the day. Stay alert and be ready to pounce!

PS5 stock has apparently returned to Currys in the UK, but don't get your hopes up just yet - we'll be damned if we can buy one. And more pertinently, it really does look like it's gone already. Although there have been numerous reports of the next-gen console returning to shelves this morning, shoppers are placed into a queue and emerge to find 'out of stock' messages. It's probably worth a try just in case because websites frequently throw up error messages after crumbling beneath the weight of traffic, but you shouldn't expect any results.

It's getting rather exhausting reporting the bad news of genuine PS5 stock hunters joining queues early and in time, to only be booted out or unlucky hours later, experiencing mixed messaging from retailers' websites. But here we are; 2020 really has rolled right into 2021. However, keep trying as we do have plenty of anecdotal evidence of folks getting lucky!

This does also indicate that PS5 stock is making it through to retailers this week on the UK side of the pond. As such, it's a good idea to keep a vague eye on the links above ahead of this weekend. If Currys has gotten stock, other stores can't be far behind.

Stock-monitoring account Ps5Instant is also worth watching out for. They've been mostly on the money with their assessments so far, and are a good early warning system as a result if you don't fancy hovering on store pages or trusting to luck (which is entirely fair enough).

Because it's been so difficult to buy PS5 up until now, we'll take any help we can get in tracking them down. The same is true of being able to buy Xbox Series X throughout January - it's also been nearly impossible to find, though admittedly a little easier to get when it does appear.

Regardless of what happens, be ready to pounce. PS5 stock seems to appear with next-to-no fanfare, and they're gone within minutes. Don't give up hope, though. Sometimes sites will throw out an error message if they're struggling beneath the weight of demand, so keep trying if you don't succeed at first.

