PS5 restocks expected at Target today and maybe Amazon - expect nonsense too

No sooner than we first hit publish on this story, we've had to come back to say Target has gone live already with its PS5 restock (links below) around 7:20am EDT. It's made a habit of Thursday drops, so that's worth bearing in mind if you miss out today. It's a real rough deal for anyone not on the east coast, but we'll try and find some extra options for those of you trying to get a reasonable amount of sleep elsewhere in the States and in the UK too. As for Target, hit these links first as stock is hot right now:

Target stock often varies by region or store depending on if they're limiting online orders to local pickup only, so availability will almost certainly vary depending on where you live.

Make sure you only pay the prices mentioned above. Anything higher is from a third-party reseller and you're getting a bad deal. Yes, we're looking at you whoever's trying to sell one for $978 on Amazon.

As for Amazon, the 46,000 PS5 restock units never turned up last week. Nothing at all actually last week or this week so far from Amazon, so we think something could happen at any moment. We've listed the links below, along with a bunch of other stores you should keep checking. We think Best Buy is more likely to push a PS5 restock live tomorrow as Fridays have been a thing for that store of late. As you're no doubt aware of though in your quest to buy a PS5 in 2021, take everything with a massive dose of salt and expect this sort of nonsense to continue long into the summer.

There's also our guide with information on retailer track history on our PS5 stock page, so you're all set for any potential drops.

Tips to buy a PS5 at Amazon, Walmart, Target

Get signed in: Seriously, do this now. Unlike most items you'd shop for online, getting a PS5 in your basket does not mean you've secured one unless you checkout in a reasonable time. It's brutally unfair, but 100% a thing. Get yourself signed in and make sure your billing and delivery details are already filled in. The fewer screens, loading times, and data entry you can have, the better your chance of the transaction going through.

Refresh often: The product listing pages on Target, Amazon, and Walmart won't suddenly get a buy/add to basket button while you look at it. So keep refreshing the screen and get ready to hit the button once it pops.

Know your prices: The standard PS5 is $499 and the PS5 Digital Edition is $399. We often see Amazon's product pages try and push the next best offer when it's officially sold out of its own stock. You want to avoid these listings like the plague as they're always way, way over the MSRP.

Don't get distracted by games or bolt-ons: You might see suggested items during checkout or on the listing page to add to your purchase, they won't actually be at a discount. Bearing in mind the first point we made above, just stay focussed and get the purchase confirmed. You can shop around for games and accessories at your leisure afterward. And make sure you consider the best items via our guides to the best PS5 games and best PS5 accessories (with PS5 headsets being one of our top recommendations of extra to support your new PS5).

Bundle stock might last longer: While there certainly haven't been any bespoke PS5 bundles with discounts yet, we have seen some appear online, especially at Best Buy - sometimes you can see them by scrolling down a little on the main PS5 listing page. Some of these include loads of games and accessories, so they cost a lot of money, in turn taking a bit longer to sell out. Forget discounts, but if you genuinely want everything in the bundle and don't mind paying full price, you might have a better chance of grabbing the bundle before it sells out.

Try on multiple devices: Nothing too crazy here, but loading up the store links mentioned earlier on your laptop and mobile at the same time can't hurt. We've not really seen any advantage on Amazon and Walmart with having multiple different browsers open on one device. Pick the one you know works well on your device and have a tab open for both the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition if you're looking to buy any of them or just the one you really want.

Cut down your other tabs: Not always doable if you're working at the same time, but seeing as some sites really chug at a browser's resources, it might be an idea to close as many as you can just-in-case it gives you a little boost on loading times between various checkout screens.

Try the wishlist hack: We've seen a few reports that adding the console to your Amazon wishlist (or 'add to list' on Walmart) has made it easier to add to basket when PS5 stock actually appears as the button appears directly on your list. The regular listing pages often get super slammed and crash. So yes, it's another tab to keep refreshing and we wouldn't bank on just this method, keep an eye on the listing page too.

