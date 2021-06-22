PS5 restock tracker - deals in stock at Very UK now

Update: It seems as if the PS5 restock for the standard console has run out, but we can still access the waiting room for the Digital Edition at Very. Go, go, go!

Heads up everyone, it would seem that there's a PS5 restock at Very in the UK right now for both the disc and Digital Editions of the new PlayStation. Deals are like gold dust at the best of times, so this isn't an opportunity to miss.

Just be warned, this PS5 restock won't last long and there's plenty of competition - customers are being sent to a digital waiting room at the moment, so you'll need to act fast if you want a hope of securing your version of the console. However, be sure not to keep refreshing that waiting room page. If you do, you might lose your place. We got through after a little while of twiddling our thumbs, so patience is your friend here.

Bundles are your friend with these PS5 restock deals, too. The consoles by themselves are selling out fast, while combo offers with accessories or games tend to last a little longer.

No matter what, these aren't the Prime Day PS5 deals we were expecting. With the sales event well underway, we were hoping for something from Amazon itself. Hopefully the retail giant will come through soon enough; it already put out a batch of Xbox deals, after all. Perhaps a PS5 restock is next.

If you're unsure of which PS5 to get, this is the one you want - it has a 4K Blu-ray disc-drive. That means you can play physical games, DVDs, and Blu-rays on it, which winds up being a lot cheaper in the long run than buying digitally.

This version of the PS5 is a tempting offer; because it doesn't have a disc drive, it's much cheaper than the standard PS5. Plus, it's identical in every other way. Just be aware that you can't use game, DVD, or Blu-ray discs on it - everything has to be bought digitally, which is often more expensive in the long run.

We're actively checking these stores throughout the day, so click the links and see if the console is back yet. Just make sure you don't pay more than the standard price (unless it's part of a bundle, anyway). The normal PS5 should cost £449.99 and the Digital Edition is £359.99, so anything more expensive than that should be giving you bonus items like games or accessories.

For more info on which stores are most likely to come up with the PS5 restock goods, don't forget to visit our PS5 stock guide.

Once your PS5 is on its merry way, be sure to check out our guides on the best PS5 headsets and best TV for PS5 if you want the top audio-visual experience to go alongside your new pride and joy. And if you find yourself running out of storage capacity further down the line, then our PS5 SSD or best PS5 external hard drives guides will be of use.