A PS5 restock is apparently due today - here's where to look

Action stations everyone; a PS5 restock is apparently on the way today. According to buzz on the good ol' interweb, GameStop will be firing the PlayStation 5 cannon shortly. However, you'll need to be a PowerUp Pro member (part of the store's rewards system that costs $15 per year) to access those deals.

If this PS5 restock does end up happening, it'll be our first major Stateside catch of the week; aside from the possibility of a random Amazon drop (Amazon UK offered consoles first thing this morning, for instance) things tend to be fairly quiet on Mondays or Tuesdays. That's what makes this PS5 stock at GameStop so eye-catching. The information for this particular PS5 restock comes from our friends at TechRadar and their unnamed source.

Apparently, the GameStop drop will occur between 11am ET and 2pm ET. That means you should keep an eye on the retailer around midday and refresh the page occasionally to see if the deals are live yet. Because GameStop only offers bundles, don't waste time looking for solo consoles.

Oh, and remember - you need to be a PowerUp Pro member to access those deals.

PS5 restock: July 27, 2021

Is anything else happening in the PS5 restock world today? Although Tuesday tends to be more subdued (things generally start getting good as we careen like Crash Bandicoot toward the weekend), it's worth noting that Sony's last drop was on a Tuesday earlier in July.

This means the company could join GameStop in a PS5 stock drop today. As always, Amazon could join the fun at any time too - it has a frustrating habit of dropping PS5 stock at the most inconvenient times; happening intermittently.

As for the rest of the week, Best Buy has been known to offer consoles on Wednesdays and Fridays (as an example, it closed out last week with a drop on July 23). Elsewhere, Walmart traditionally sticks to Thursday while Target occasionally gets in on the PS5 restock shenanigans on Fridays. That's what happened a few weeks ago, so it could repeat the pattern with some PS5 deals this time.

If you do get lucky with a PS5 restock at other retailers, just make sure that you're not paying more than you have to. Bog-standard PS5 consoles cost $499.99 in the USA and £449.99 in the UK.

Meanwhile, the Digital Edition should set you back US$399.99 or £349.99. There's no reason to pay more unless you're getting a bundle with games or the best PS5 accessories.

This is the full-fat PS5 experience, and it's the one we'd recommend to anyone hunting down the console. Even though it offers the same experience as the cheaper Digital Edition, it's got one key advantage - a 4K disc drive. That means you can play your physcial game, DVD, or Blu-ray discs on it, which can be a lot cheaper in the long run than relying on digital purchases.

This version of the PS5 is less expensive thanks to it not having a disc drive, and you're still getting a great new-gen experience. However, it's worth noting that you'll have to buy all your games and movies digitally. This won't be a problem for everyone, but it's worth keeping in mind nonetheless (digital games are often more expensive).

