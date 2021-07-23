PS5 restock - here's where you might be able to get the console today

Another day, another potential PS5 restock. So, where could it turn up this time? Friday is often a bit quieter for deals, but there's a fair chance that Target could offer a deal. Best Buy might drop too, and it's always a good idea to keep an eye on Amazon USA due to its habit of offering the console without warning.

If a PS5 restock does happen (fingers crossed, everyone), be sure to keep an eye on those prices. The 'normal' PS5 costs $499.99 a-pop, while the Digital Edition is cheaper at $399.99. Don't pay more than that unless you're getting extra games or accessories bundled with your purchase.

PS5 restock: July 23 2021

Can we expect a PS5 restock today? It's not a sure thing, but... possibly. Target offered the console on Friday a couple of weeks ago, so there's a chance it might do so again. Similarly, Best Buy hasn't had a drop since Wednesday July 14 while GameStop has been quiet since July 15, so they're also a possibility. Camp on all three pages and refresh them occasionally as a just-in-case scenario if you're determined to close out your week by bagging PS5 stock.

Curious about whether Amazon will provide some PS5 deals today? That isn't very likely considering the fact that it offered stock earlier this week, but stranger things have happened. It's got a habit of dumping PS5 restocks on everyone at the most unexpected times, so keep an eye on it.

PS5 ($499.99)

Not sure which PS5 you should get? This is the one to prioritize. It's the full PS5 package thanks to the inclusion of a 4K Blu-ray disc drive, and that means you can play all your physical PS5 and PS4 games on it.

PS5 Digital Edition ($399.99)

Considering its much lower cost, this version of the PS5 is tempting. Sure, it doesn't have a disc drive. But it's identical in every other way. Just remember, you can't use game, DVD, or Blu-ray discs on it - everything has to be bought digitally.

Check for PS5 restock deals today

Want the best possible chance of grabbing a PS5 restock? Keep an eye on the retailer quick links below. They seem to get consoles in the most frequently, so be sure to check them every now and then.

