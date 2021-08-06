PS5 restock: Friday Funday or Friday Futility? Here's where to check today

Another end-of-week PS5 restock situation - or lack of - has reached us again. With it being increasingly difficult to regularly pinpoint stock drops, we stick by our perennial recommendations of thorough and constant checking at all the major retailers and diligence in refreshing and camping on them whenever you can.

Nonetheless, there is at least some pattern to be followed for Fridays with particular retailers. And that manifests itself in a 'best shot' recommendation to camp on Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon.

Best Buy has had a sort-of-tradition of going on Fridays so there is at least some pattern there, and Walmart had Xbox Series X stock yesterday so there might be some fallout from that wave. And even Amazon EU sites had some PS5 stock flashing in and out this very morning so we'll cling to that as a potential indicator of Amazon US being next in line too.....we can but hope.

(Image credit: Sony)

Should you find yourself beyond the virtual waiting rooms, past the queues, and staring at actual PS5 listings, there are two things to remember: always head for the bundles - these last way longer and will bag you some extra goodies for the extra investment, and also be careful about not paying over the odds. Even the likes of Amazon can have sneaky resellers creep into the Buy Now box, so just make sure you're not inadvertently giving into scalpers and resellers.

As a reminder, the standard PS5 should cost $499.99 in the USA and £449.99 in the UK, while the Digital Edition sits at $399.99 in the USA or £349.99 in the UK. If you're not getting a bundle with games or the best PS5 accessories, there isn't any reason to pay more.

PS5 ($499.99) | Check at Amazon PS5 ($499.99) | Check at Amazon

Want the full PS5 experience? This is it. Yes, it's more expensive than the Digital Edition and will provide the same new-gen gaming experience. But there's a crucial difference that makes it a must-have: a 4K disc drive. That lets you use your physical PS5/PS4 game discs along with DVDs or Blu-rays. Physical discs often wind up being cheaper in the long run than digital titles, so it's much better value.

View Deal

PS5 Digital Edition ($399.99) | Check at Amazon PS5 Digital Edition ($399.99) | Check at Amazon

If you want to save some cash on your search for a PS5 restock, this version is worth considering. Although we'd always recommend the normal PS5 instead, a Digital Edition is less expensive thanks to it not having a disc drive. You're still getting the same new-gen experience, too, but you'll have to buy all your games and entertainment digitally.

View Deal

Check for PS5 restock deals today

Want the best possible chance of securing a PS5 restock? We've listed some retailers to watch out for below. They offer deals the most consistently so are worth checking in on every now and then.

If you manage to secure the console, don't forget to check out our guides on the best PS5 headsets and best TV for PS5. Equally, our PS5 SSD or best PS5 external hard drives guides may be of use if you're looking for bonus storage.