PS5 restock: will it be a tough Tuesday or an auspicious one? Here's where to look

When it comes to early-to-midweek PS5 restock potential, there always feels like a chance to be had - and if not, there's always the end of the week possibilities which can come along and save the day. Maybe.

While always saying that it's never an exact science, we'd say your best bets today are Best Buy, Walmart, and Target. Although both can be unpredictable, Best Buy has recent form of dropping stock - towards the end of July - and Walmart and Target are generally stock-droppers around the middle of the week.

While it's not been a regular stockist, we'd also recommend sitting on Amazon. It has previously dropped stock at quite random times (including an out-of-the-blue 9am BST mid-week drop at Amazon UK recently), so having that webpage open and camped on is as good a bet as any, in the hope that your strike PS5 stock gold.

(Image credit: Sony)

No matter where you end up hunting for PS5 restock deals, a top bit of advice we always remind folks of is don't pay over the odds. Some like to inflate the price, and scalpers (unscrupulous sellers who buy consoles and resell them at an absurd mark-up) are never worth buying from. We would always recommend never giving in and going the scalper route as this not only hurts your wallet, but those of folks to come, too, keeping those scalpers in business, so to speak.

As a reminder, the standard PS5 should cost $499.99 in the USA and £449.99 in the UK, while the Digital Edition sits at US$399.99 or £349.99. If you're not getting a bundle with games or the best PS5 accessories, there isn't any reason to pay more.

PS5 ($499.99) | Check at Amazon PS5 ($499.99) | Check at Amazon

Want the full PS5 experience? This is it. Yes, it's more expensive than the Digital Edition and will provide the same new-gen gaming experience. But there's a crucial difference that makes it a must-have: a 4K disc drive. That lets you use your physical PS5/PS4 game discs along with DVDs or Blu-rays. Physical discs often wind up being cheaper in the long run than digital titles, so it's much better value.

PS5 Digital Edition ($399.99) | Check at Amazon PS5 Digital Edition ($399.99) | Check at Amazon

If you want to save some cash on your search for a PS5 restock, this version is worth considering. Although we'd always recommend the normal PS5 instead, a Digital Edition is less expensive thanks to it not having a disc drive. You're still getting the same new-gen experience, too, but you'll have to buy all your games and entertainment digitally.

Check for PS5 restock deals today

Want the best possible chance of securing a PS5 restock? We've listed some retailers to watch out for below. They offer deals the most consistently so are worth checking in on every now and then.

If you manage to secure the console, don't forget to check out our guides on the best PS5 headsets and best TV for PS5. Equally, our PS5 SSD or best PS5 external hard drives guides may be of use if you're looking for bonus storage.