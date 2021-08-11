Where to look for PS5 restock deals this week

Trying your luck with a PS5 restock? Let us be your guide. More specifically, we're on-hand to point you in the direction of this week's most likely deals.

Although we've not heard any solid rumors for today (and we've not had a Wednesday drop for a while), Amazon is always worth checking in on. It has a habit of dropping PS5 deals at weird and usually inconvenient times, so we'd always recommend keeping half an eye on it just in case. You never know when you'll get lucky.

Fortunately, things are looking better for the latter half of the week. To be precise, Walmart tends to offer a PS5 on Thursdays. Meanwhile, Best Buy and Target stick to Fridays - but neither of them have had PS5 stock since July, so one or both may remedy that this week.

PS5 restock: tips for this week

No matter where you end up going for PS5 restock deals, patience is key. Even if it looks like the console has sold out, that isn't always the case - retailers usually release the system in waves, meaning you might get another chance if you stick around.

Twitter stock trackers are a great early-warning system as well. They're usually on the money with their predictions and will post whenever a drop is happening, so keeping tabs on social media pays off in a big way.

Once you finally get your chance, make sure you aren't paying over the odds. Some folks like to inflate the price of this hard-to-find console, and scalpers (unscrupulous sellers who buy consoles and resell them at an absurd mark-up) are never worth buying from.

How much is a PlayStation 5, then? The standard PS5 should cost $499.99 in the USA and £449.99 in the UK, while the Digital Edition sits at US$399.99 or £349.99. If you're not getting a bundle with games or the best PS5 accessories, there isn't any reason to pay more.

Which PS5 should you buy?

Want the full PS5 experience? This is it. Yes, it's more expensive than the Digital Edition and will provide the same new-gen gaming experience. But there's a crucial difference that makes it a must-have: a 4K disc drive. That lets you use your physical PS5/PS4 game discs along with DVDs or Blu-rays. Physical discs often wind up being cheaper in the long run than buying the same things digitally, so it's actually better value for money than you might think.

If you want to save some cash on your search for a PS5 restock, this version is worth considering. Although we'd always recommend the normal PS5 instead, a Digital Edition is less expensive thanks to it not having a disc drive. You're still getting the same new-gen experience, too, but you'll have to buy all your games and entertainment digitally.

Check for PS5 restock deals today

Want the best possible chance of securing a PS5 restock? We've listed some retailers to watch out for below. They offer deals the most consistently, so are worth checking in on every now and then.

If you manage to secure the console, don't forget to check out our guides on the best PS5 headsets and best TV for PS5. Equally, our PS5 SSD or best PS5 external hard drives guides may be of use if you're looking for bonus storage.