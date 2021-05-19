PS5 restock and Xbox Series X restock - here is when both consoles should arrive next

When will the next PS5 restock or Xbox Series X restock arrive? Very soon, if we're lucky. GameStop has a history of offering PlayStation 5s on Wednesdays, and it's done the same for Xbox Series X in the past. That means the consoles could drop later on today. Stay on your toes, everyone.

OK, so those aren't great odds. However, it's the best chance we've got so far as today is concerned - Target and GameStop are some of the few retailers to get a PS5 restock or Xbox Series X restock midweek. And because it's too late in the day for Target to get PS5s in (it usually offers deals from around 7am EDT, though it's always worth checking just in case) and has already had an Xbox drop earlier this week, that leaves GameStop. Cross your fingers and camp on those GameStop pages, basically.

If it doesn't happen, don't worry too much though. Thursday is always a big day in the world of PS5 restock deals, and the chances of an Xbox Series X restock are equally high. Namely, Walmart offers PS5 consoles and deals for Xbox Series X on most Thursday afternoons. Best Buy also drops PS5s on Thursdays from around 3:40pm EDT.

Sadly, PS5 offers at Amazon (or Amazon deals for Xbox Series X) are much harder to predict. Its restocks seem far more erratic, and have been known to drop in the middle of the night with next-to-no warning. Basically, the best thing you can do is check in every now and then just in case you get lucky.

The latest Xbox Series X deals