PS5 deals UK - where to get hold of PS5 pre-orders

Now that the PS5 and its price have been revealed, it seems to be open season on pre-orders - they're going live early all over the place, and selling out just as fast. To get you ahead of the curve, we've gathered links to any stores that still have stock. You can find these below.

Notably, Amazon seems to have stock for both PS5 UK pre-orders (the standard PS5 can be pre-purchased for £449.99, while the Digital Edition is £359.99). Currys has also pushed its pre-orders live, meaning you can get your PS5 deals there. Well, if the page loads for you. It didn't for us, presumably because it's buckling under the strain of all the people rushing to buy the console.

However, proceed with caution. We thought the same thing about Very, but have had reports of the item being removed from baskets at checkout. All we can suggest is repeatedly hitting refresh and see if you get lucky. Considering the fact that over 21,000 people were looking at the standard PS5 Very page at the time of writing, there's little wonder the website is struggling.

Found a retailer that works? Just remember to move fast. The same offers went live late last night in the US, and they sold out quicker than most of us could respond. This has resulted in something of an online stampede, so be prepared to be click that 'pre-order now' button sharpish if you want to secure a console first.

We'll keep updating this page as and when we have more - bookmark it and pop in every now and then to see the new retailers that have stock. And good luck!

For a more complete picture, don't forget to check out our dedicated PS5 pre-orders page. You can also find more info about possible bundles via this PS5 price guide.

PS5 deals

PS5 | £449.99 on Amazon

PS5 Digital Edition | £359.99 on Amazon

At the time of writing, Amazon seems to have PS5 deals in stock. And although they're likely to have a massive allocation of units, we can't imagine they'll last long considering the console's popularity already. Move quickly to avoid disappointment.View Deal

PS5 | £449.99 at Currys

PS5 Digital Edition | £359.99 at Currys

Currys also have some PS5 deals in stock right now, so head straight over there if you want to guarantee your copy. Again, we can't imagine their supply will last long. Moving quickly will be essential.View Deal

UK PS5 retailers: Amazon | Currys | Argos