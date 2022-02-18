PS5 console covers appear to be delayed at third-party retailers

PS5 console cover faceplates appear to have been delayed at third-party retailers.

The special colored face plates for PS5 consoles were meant to go on sale at third-party retailers like Currys and Amazon earlier today on February 18. However, at the time of writing, the special console covers appear to only be on sale directly from the PlayStation Store in the UK.

Previously, Sony announced that the Midnight Black and Cosmic Red console covers would be on sale through third-party retailers beginning today. Right now though, both the US and UK PlayStation Direct storefronts indicate that the sale of the console covers from retailers other than Sony have been delayed to launching at some point next month.

We've contacted Sony for comment on the matter, and will update this article should we receive any information in response.

Elsewhere for the new-gen console's face plates, the Galactic Purple, Nova Pink, and Starlight Blue console covers will all be on sale at some point during the first half of this year. In all, that's five brand new face plates you can purchase for the new-gen PS5 throughout the first half of this year. If you're looking to give your console a fresh look, this is your best bet.