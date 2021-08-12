PS5 and Xbox Series X stock is hitting Walmart tonight - here's when to check

Sound the alarm! Walmart has announced that PS5 and Xbox Series X stock will be available tonight, giving us another chance to secure a new-gen console when opportunities are so darn rare.

As ever, this latest restock absolutely will not last long, so you'll have to be lightning quick if you want to get a PS5 or Xbox Series X tonight. Fortunately, Walmart has been kind enough to provide the exact time its restock is happening, so you'll know when to get your clicking finger ready.

PS5 and Xbox Series X stock will be available at Walmart tonight at 6pm PT / 9pm ET. That's about an hour from now, so don't forget to set an alarm or timer to remind you. Here are the links that'll take you directly to Walmart's storefront for PS5 and Xbox Series X, which you can then bookmark for efficiency.

At the time of writing, you still have about an hour before Walmart's PS5 and Xbox Series X restock goes live, but in case you've arrived too late, here are some more links to check for additional stock. These retailers offer deals the most consistently and are definitely worth checking in on every now and then.

