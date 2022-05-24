PS3 games won't support DLC if they're played via PS Plus

PS3 games won't support DLC add-ons when played via the PS Plus subscription service.

Earlier this week, Sony published a full post on the PlayStation Blog (opens in new tab) to mark the launch of the revamped PS Plus service in Asia. As first reported by VGC (opens in new tab), there's a specific Q&A response in the blog post that mentions DLC won't be supported when streaming a game via PS Plus, and since streaming is the only way to play PS3 games, this hints that add-ons for PS3 titles won't be supported.

GamesRadar+ has contacted PlayStation for confirmation, and will update this article with any new information.

Meanwhile, DLC is supported for other titles via the PS Plus subscription service. The new PlayStation Blog post makes clear that once a game is downloaded through the new service, any purchased DLC will immediately work with the corresponding game, with the only exception being if you're streaming the game.

It's unfortunate that PS3 classics on PS4 and PS5 won't have DLC supported. This means you won't be able to use DLC for the likes of the original Demon's Souls, Azura's Wrath, FEAR, Devil May Cry HD Collection, Infamous and Infamous 2, MotorStorm Apocalypse and RC, and a great many other PS3 games.

While the new PS Plus service is live right now for Asian customers, it won't launch in North America until next month on June 13, and nine days later for Europe on June 22. For a complete overview of every PS3 game included in the relaunched subscription service, head over to our guide on all the PS Plus Premium and Extra games confirmed so far.

You can also check out our PS Plus tiers explained guide if you're struggling to decide which membership to go for.