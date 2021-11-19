PS Plus deals can save you 34% in early Black Friday PS5 sales at Amazon

Finding PS Plus deals, particularly on annual memberships, always feels like a win, as that £50 up-front cost can feel quite steep. However, Amazon's already done us a solid and cut 34% off a 12-month membership in its latest round of early Black Friday PS5 deals. That drops the price from £49.99 to £32.99 a week ahead of the official Black Friday date.

Bar 20p or so, that's the lowest price yet for a 12-month sub we've seen after the service's price hike earlier this year, which led to far fewer PS Plus deals on the market.

As a reminder, the main benefit of a PlayStation Plus membership is access to online multiplayer features, but you also get additional perks like a selection of free games to grab each month - spanning PS5, PS4, and PSVR titles - alongside discounts in the PlayStation Store.

Plus, if you're looking to maximise the value of your Black Friday PS5 deals, there's the added bonus of a PlayStation Plus membership including access to the PlayStation Plus Collection, which is a selection of 20 of the best PS4 games accessible for free as part of your subscription, exclusively for PS5 owners.

You'll find more information on this offer just below, as well as plenty more PS Plus deals and wider Black Friday PS5 deals further down the page.

PlayStation Plus 12 month membership | £49.99 PlayStation Plus 12 month membership | £49.99 £32.99 at Amazon

Save £17 - It's rare to see a 12-month PS Plus membership drop cheaper than this £32.99 price point. While we have seen slightly larger discounts in Black Friday PS5 deals of years gone by, this is the best offer we've seen in 2021 post-price hike. Whether you're looking to top up your subscription or join up fresh, this is a great deal.



If the price above doesn't quite suit, or you're looking for a three month membership, you'll find plenty more PS Plus deals from around the web just below.

