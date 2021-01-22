Pre-order Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury - get the best deal going right now

Quick links (Image credit: Nintendo) Jump straight to the section you need with the quick links below:

1. US deals

2. UK deals

3. AU deals

4. Accessories

Want to pre-order Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury and be playing as soon as possible when it launches this February 12, 2021? Yeah, us too. Fans have been clamoring for the Wii U game to get a Nintendo Switch port for years now, so it's exciting to finally get our hands on it.

Are there going to be different versions to choose between, though? And will there be a bonus if you pre-order Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury? To answer the first question, no - there's only one edition of the game on sale right now for $59.99 in the US, £49.99 in the UK, and $69 in Australia. As for the second, it depends on where you buy your copy. Purchase it via Nintendo and you'll receive a special steelbook and stickers. Everywhere else? Not so much.

The big selling point of Super Mario 3D World back in 2013 was its four-player local co-op, and that's now been extended to online play via Nintendo Switch Online. Allowing you to blaze through a series of 3D levels with friends or family, it blends the best bits of Super Mario 3D All-Stars with the side-scrolling New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe. Meanwhile, Bowser's Fury is an all-new section of the game with its own free-roam world to explore, fresh challenges, and a two-player co-op element where one person controls Bowser Jr. Finally, a four-player version of Captain Toad's levels has also been added for this spin on 3D World.

To make sure you can play on day one and begin enjoying the game as soon as possible, here are the best ways to pre-order Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury.

Get the best Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury pre-order deals

More than a few stores are allowing us to pre-order Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury, and all the usual suspects are in play. In the US, all offers weigh in at $59.99 unless you pick up a special Best Buy edition with a badge for $61.98.

As for the UK, most standard purchases come with a free steelbook - and all for £49.99. Nintendo goes one further, though. It provides the game, steelbook, and stickers for the same price. If you're happy to spend a bit more, there are even versions of the above with plush toys.

Sadly, Australian readers have fewer options. They can really only get the game by itself.

Want a cute extra to go with your purchase? Cat Mario and Cat Amiibos are also on sale. Although these come separately in the US at $15.99 a pop, they're bundled together for £29.99 in the UK and £44 in Australia.

Pre-order Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury - US

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Special offers and digital editions

Pre-order Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury - UK

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Special offers and digital editions

Pre-order Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury - AU

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury (Standard Edition) | $69 at JB Hi-Fi

$69 at JB Hi-Fi Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury (Standard Edition) | $68 at The Gamesmen

Special offers

Cat Mario & Cat Peach Amiibo Double Pack | $44 at JB Hi-Fi

$44 at JB Hi-Fi Cat Mario & Cat Peach Amiibo Double Pack | $44.95 at The GamesMen

Getting the most out of your pre-order

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Although we've not seen any extras to tie in with Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury pre-order deals beyond the Peach and Mario Amiibo, there's plenty to consider before the game arrives on your doorstep. For starters, certain Nintendo Switch accessories could prove useful - its multiplayer focus means that getting cheap Nintendo Switch controller deals could be handy, for example. Similarly, the best Nintendo Switch headsets will make the experience more immersive when playing solo or online (for which you'll need to get Nintendo Switch Online cheap). Finally, a Nintendo Switch SD card may come in handy if you're struggling for space on your console.

It's a lot to consider, particularly given the fact that Nintendo gear holds its price so stubbornly. However, if you're able to upgrade your Switch in any of these departments, you'll be off to a blinder.

Looking for a different game to buy or pre-order?

(Image credit: Nintendo)

There are more than a few exciting games on the horizon this year, not to mention many great offers on releases from 2020. To get you the best price on all of them, be sure to check in with our guides listed below.

For more discounts, head over to our page of cheap Nintendo Switch game sales.