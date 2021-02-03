Pre-order Monster Hunter Rise and get the best deal on the game or Switch bundle

Quick links (Image credit: Capcom) Jump straight to the section you need with the quick links below:

If you're looking to pre-order Monster Hunter Rise and get the best price for the brand-new Switch exclusive, this is the place to be. We've gathered the most tempting offers here ahead of the game's March 26 release, including any cool extras that are on offer to go with it.

So, are there different versions to choose from? That depends on where you pre-order Monster Hunter Rise. Certain stores are offering extra steelbooks and keyrings, for example, while others provide collectible cards or statues. The vast majority start at $59.99 in the US, £49.99 in the UK, and $68 in Australia.

No matter what Monster Hunter Rise pre-order deal you pick up, you'll only be able to find them on Nintendo Switch. That's because the game is an exclusive for Nintendo's console.

This fresh take on the series is inspired by ancient Japanese history, and that gives it a slightly different flavor from previous entries. Set half a century after the last calamity, a new monster is causing chaos and threatens to plunge the land into another age of darkness. Players can tackle this mission alone or join up to three others in online co-op. No matter what they choose, they've also got to solve the mystery of the 'Rampage' - a special event where wave after wave of creatures attack Kamura Village for reasons unknown. Luckily, would-be heroes can now use the special Wirebug grappling hook to help them get around, attack, or for Wyvern Riding (yes, you can now ride monsters). Add in canine companions and you're onto a winner. In fact, we were hugely impressed by the demo we played for our Big in 2021: Monster Hunter Rise feature.

To make sure you can play on day one and begin enjoying the game as soon as possible, here are the best ways to pre-order Monster Hunter Rise. And while you wait for delivery, be sure to check out the new Monster Hunter World board game. Besides allowing you to take your hunts to the tabletop, it features models that are over a foot tall (!).

Want to pre-order Monster Hunter Rise and get the best deal? There are plenty of retailers to choose from. There are a couple of different versions you can get, too - players can choose between the standard game, a Deluxe Edition with pre-order bonuses like a steelbook and skins, and a Collector's Edition with a Magnamalo monster Amiibo and sticker pack.

There are a couple of different Monster Hunter pre-order deals to choose from - standard and Collector's. Even though you get more via the latter option, there are still some cool extras in store for those who opt for a normal copy of the game. Namely, most offers we've seen include a steelbook and keyrings at the least. As for the Collector's pack, it comes with bonus downloads and a very cool Magnamalo monster Amiibo.

If you're trying to pre-order Monster Hunter Rise in Australia, you can pick either the Standard or Collector's Editions. The first option gives you the game itself with no extra bells and whistles, while the second one provides a Magnamalo monster Amiibo to go with some playing cards.

Even though we've not seen much merchandise to go with Monster Hunter Rise pre-orders (the Magnamalo Amiibo doesn't seem to be available separately, for example), you can pick up a themed Pro Controller. There's even a themed console on offer.

It's worth considering some Nintendo Switch accessories, too. For starters, the game's co-op multiplayer focus means that getting Nintendo Switch Online cheap should be a priority. Equally, picking up one of the best Nintendo Switch headsets will make your experience more immersive when playing solo or online. Oh, and a Nintendo Switch SD card is always handy if you're struggling for space on your console.

NOTE: Those Monster Hunter Rise-themed accessories don't seem available for pre-order in the US right now (boo). We'll add them to this page as soon as they go on sale.

There are more than a few exciting games on the horizon this year, not to mention many great offers on releases from 2020. To get you the best price on all of them, be sure to check in with our guides listed below.

