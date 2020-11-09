Pre-order Dirt 5: fly off the starting line with the best price and edition

The latest iteration in Codemasters' long-running rally series is upon us, so making sure you've secured your Dirt 5 pre-order (or picked up your current-gen version in time for an upgrade) feels pretty important. To help with that, we've outlined the different versions of a Dirt 5 pre-order your edition can take, where you can get hold of them at the best price, and how to ensure you're playing the best version of the game on your console of choice.

Dirt 5 is both an Xbox Series X launch game and a PS5 launch game, meaning it'll be available on those consoles on their respective releases dates of November 10 for the Xbox Series X and November 12 for the PS5. Though if you were eager to play it as soon as you could, the Dirt 5 release date for current-gen consoles was November 6, meaning that the game is already available if you're playing on a PS4 or Xbox One. If that's you, remember that you'll be able to upgrade your copy to a next-gen version for free, just as soon as you've bagged your Xbox Series X deal or PS5 bundle.

Dirt 5 developers Codemasters has been working on the series for years, and are the team behind some of the best racing games you can play right now. For the latest game, however, the company has certainly pulled out all the stops: Dirt 5 expands its definition of off-road racing to include ice-racing, dynamic seasons, and stadiums filled with Super Trucks. It's also boasting some serious talent, with the Uncharted series' Troy Baker and Nolan North lending their voice to career mode.

Get the best Dirt 5 pre-order deals and prices

There are two versions of Dirt 5 available to buy or pre-order. The Dirt 5 Launch Edition grants access to all the high-octane action of the full game, with every track and a whole fleet of cars on offer. On top of that, the souped-up Dirt 5 Amplified Edition will grant players access to every post-launch addition to the game, as well as three exclusive vehicles, three exclusive player sponsors, and currency and XP boosts to help put you in pole position.

If you're planning to pick up a Dirt 5 pre-order, then you'll be amply rewarded. Anyone who completes a Dirt 5 pre-order or picks up a Day One version of the game, no matter which version or console you're buying for, will get a new car in the form of the Ford F-150 Raptor PreRunner, the sheer size of which should have you squishing your opponents into the mud.

Dirt 5 pre-orders - Standard Edition

(Image credit: Codemasters)

This is the most simple version of the game, but there's still plenty of Codemasters magic in there. When it comes to Dirt 5 pre-orders, as well as the Ford F-150 Raptor PreRunner that's available to anyone who buys the game early, Amazon has its own limited edition available. Buy from the online marketplace across any console, and you'll also be able to pick up the extremely colourful Porsche Macan T1 Rally Raid, to make sure you beat your opponents and look good doing it.

US Dirt 5 Standard Edition pre-order links

PS4 | Amazon - $49.94 | Best Buy - $59.99 | Walmart - $49.94

PS5 | Amazon - $59.99 | Best Buy - $59.99 | Walmart - $59.99



Xbox One | Amazon - $59.99 | Best Buy - $59.99

Xbox Series X| Amazon - $59.99 | Best Buy - $59.99

UK Dirt 5 Standard Edition pre-order links

PS4 | Amazon UK - £53.73 | Amazon UK Limited Edition - £54.99 | 365games - £44.99 | The Game Collection - £42.95

PS5| Amazon UK Limited Edition - £54.99 | 365games - £46.99 | Base - £48.85 | The Game Collection - £49.95



Xbox One | Amazon UK - £53.73 | Amazon UK Limited Edition - £54.99 | 365games - £44.99 | The Game Collection - £42.95

Xbox Series X|Amazon UK - £53.73 | Amazon UK Limited Edition - £54.99 365games - £44.99 | The Game Collection - £42.95

Dirt 5 pre-orders - Amplified Edition

(Image credit: Codemasters)

Dirt 5 Amplified Version is perfect if you're hoping for a more souped-up, long-term experience. As well as the base game, you'll have access to three exclusive cars, three exclusive sponsors, every post-launch addition that Codemasters introduces, and currency and XP boosts that should have you flying off the starting line. It's digital-only, however, meaning you won't be able to pick it up at retail, and it doesn't appear that the PS5 version is available yet.

US Dirt 5 Amplified Edition pre-order links

PS4| PlayStation Store - $79.99

Xbox One | Xbox Store - $79.99

Xbox Series X| Xbox Store - $79.99

UK Dirt 5 Amplified Edition pre-order links

PS4| PlayStation Store - £74.99

Xbox One | Xbox Store - £74.99

Xbox Series X| Xbox Store - £74.99

Getting the most out of Dirt 5

The best way to play Dirt 5 is likely going to be on next-gen consoles, as, while it'll run very nicely on the PS4 or Xbox One, the fact it's been made with the PS5 and Xbox Series X in mind means it'll look its best on the new hardware. Alternatively, check out our best gaming PCs, as new graphics cards will also have your Dirt 5 pre-order looking fantastic.

Whether you're opting for a PC or a console, you'll want to ensure you've got the best accessories possible, so look for the best racing wheels out there, or the best PS4 controllers and best Xbox One controllers if you're not ready to take the plunge on a full simulation.

Whether you're going all in on the real deal or not, you'll want to make sure that you can feel as close to the road as possible, so check out some of the best gaming TVs and best gaming monitors, as well as the best gaming headsets or best gaming sound systems to help bring Dirt 5's tracks to life.

That might sound like a reasonable amount of extra kit, but given the ultra-realism that some of Codemasters' racing games can offer, investing in the full experience can let you play the game at a whole new level.

