Potion Permit is like Stardew Valley with potion puzzles and healthcare hazards

Potion Permit is an enthralling Stardew Valley-looking indie out later this year on consoles and PC.

Just below, you can check out the most recent trailer for Potion Permit, released just earlier this week to commemorate its release date announcement. The game stars a potion-brewing protagonist on their way to heal the residents of a the small village of Moonbury, no matter what sort of matters assail them.

To do this, they'll need to scavenge resources from the surrounding environment, which can be gained from battling animals like bears, as well as utilizing the nature surrounding them. Then, they'll need to take what they've gathered back to their potion workshop, and actually brew up the cocktail themselves.

This looks to take the form of an enticing minigame, where players need to rearrange different ingredients in unique formations to form the perfect cure. Brew up the correct potion after analyzing a resident of Moonbury to deduce what's wrong with them, and you'll successfully heal them.

Outside of this though, there's a whole world to expore in Potion Permit. The bustling town of Moonbury is obviously taking centre stage in the new trailer, but it definitely looks like there'll be woodlands, beaches, and other out-of-town areas to explore in the game.

You don't even have that long to wait until you can get your hands on Potion Permit, as it's launching later this year on September 22, coming to PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms alike. In fact, there's even a demo out right now on Steam (opens in new tab), should you wish to get a taste of the action before the full launch later this year.

