Poll: Would you pay for Red Dead Redemption's pre-order DLC?

Are golden guns really worth $36?

If you pre-ordered Red Dead Redemption from Amazon, you got a DLC code to unlock the Golden Gun Weapon Pack. If you didn't, you don't have it... but you could. An entrepreneurial gamer isoffering the code for sale on eBay, and with three days left at the time of this article's writing, he's got a high bid of $36.

Wow, who knew that anyone would be willing to drop over half the price of the game just for some exclusive DLC? If it was $36 important to them, why didn't they pre-order on Amazon to begin with?


Above: See?

Surely we aren't the only ones who think this is crazy, but maybe we're missing something. How important to you are those golden guns? Would you pay extra for a code? How could we possibly find this information out? With a poll maybe?

Would you pay over $30 for Red Dead Redemption's pre-order DLC?
Just placed a bid!
No, but for less I might
No, I wouldn't pay anything
Not for this DLC, but I'd consider it for something else
What's a Red Dead Redemption?
May 19, 2010

Associate Editor, Digital at PC Gamer