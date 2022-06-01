Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Legendary Pokemon have been revealed

The Pokemon Company has revealed the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Legendary Pokemon, and the pair have already given us a lot to think about. There are two Gen 9 Legendary Pokemon to choose between in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, with one exclusive to Pokemon Scarlet and the other exclusive to Pokemon Violet. Deciding which of the two you want to have in your party will ultimately help to inform which edition of the game you buy on the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet release date of November 18.

The Pokemon Scarlet Legendary Pokemon is named Koraidon. The new fire dragon exudes power, and looks a little like a more approachable version of Pokemon Ruby's Groudon. Meanwhile, the Pokemon Violet Legendary Pokemon is called Miraidon. This water dragon has a truly impressive visual design, and we're desperate for more information.

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

Sadly, Game Freak is yet to release anything else on the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Legendary set. A note on the official website explains (opens in new tab) that "these two Pokemon are said to have powers that far surpass those of other Pokemon, but details about Koraidon and Miraidon are still shrouded in mystery." Which means we'll need to wait a little longer to find out about their powers and place in the wider story.

Thankfully, the developer was happy to give us new information on other aspects of the upcoming Nintendo Switch games. For starters, it was confirmed that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will have four-player co-op, that it'll feature similar catching mechanics to the brilliant Pokemon Legends Arceus, and that the game is still set to release in 2022.

We'll be following the paired games closely in the coming weeks for more information on the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Gen 9 Pokedex, more info on its wondrous cast of characters, and for any new information on Koraidon and Miraidon – the new Legendary Pokemon who are going to force me to put two Pokemon Scarlet and Violet pre-orders down.

Will we see more Nintendo Switch games at E3 2022? There's a chance the platform holder could reveals at the Summer Game Fest, as part of the month-long E3 2022 schedule.