Pokemon Scarlet and Violet fans are already obsessing over Lechonk, and who can blame them

The latest Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trailer gave us tonnes of new things to be excited about, but perhaps most appreciated is the new Pokemon, Lechonk the pig.

Shortly after the premiere of the new Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trailer , the internet was overflowing with love for the normal - although anything but - type Pokemon. Perhaps not having the immediate charm of fellow newcomers Smoliv and Pawmi, Lechonk is definitely unique in its own way, mostly because its name is literally Lechonk.

Below you will find a number of our favorite reactions to the little piggy. There are far too many to contain in one story so we highly recommend looking through the Lechonk search on Twitter (opens in new tab).

THEY NAMED THIS MF LECHONK LMFAOOO pic.twitter.com/XwUzkWC7VEJune 1, 2022 See more

no one saw this coming #PokemonScarletViolet pic.twitter.com/t1vqx6moIZJune 1, 2022 See more

Lechonk fanclub, assemble #PokemonScarletViolet pic.twitter.com/P38YNWVwIbJune 1, 2022 See more

Lechonk is my new favorite #PokemonScarletViolet pic.twitter.com/LEwRgxpOYtJune 1, 2022 See more

If this is the first time you’re hearing about Lechonk, we can catch you up quickly. The latest Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trailer debuted a lot of interesting new features coming to the gen 9 game, including open-world gameplay, multiplayer capability, and new Legendaries. Arguably the most exciting part is finding out who will be coming to the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Pokedex.

We've already been introduced to the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet starters. Like usual we’ve got a grass type, Sprigatito, fire type, Fuecoco, and a water type, Quaxly. Beyond this, we also have two new Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Legendaries Koraidon and Miraidon, as well as three others, electric type Pawmi, grass type Smoliv, and the already-iconic Lechonk.

According to the new Pokemon Scarlet and Violet website (opens in new tab), Lechonk belongs to fellow newcomer and future bestie Nemona and has an "excellent nose" that is mainly used to find and eat fragrant wild grasses and berries. Because of this, Lechonk does emit an aroma that resembles a herb that bug Pokemon dislike. So consider that a pro or a con depending on whether you’re a bug-type Pokemon or not.

Lechonk is also said to be "timid and fainthearted, but also strong" meaning that if attacked and startled, it will charge towards their opponent in a panic. Perhaps less kindly, Game Freak has also revealed that "[Lecohonk] may appear fat at first glance, but in reality, the Pokémon’s body is mostly muscle built by constantly walking around in search of food."