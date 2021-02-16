Pokemon Go March Community Day is all about the adorable Fletchling

Niantic has revealed that the featured Pokemon for Pokemon Go's March Community Day is none other than the tiny and adorable Fletchling.

In case you aren't familiar with Pokemon Go Community Day featured Pokemon, it's basically a few hours of that Pokemon appearing more often in the wild. If you manage to evolve your Fletchling into a Fletchinder, and then evolve that into a Talonflame during the event or up to two hours afterward, you'll have yourself a Talonflame that knows Incinerate - and suddenly Pokemon Go's March Community Day featured Pokemon isn't so cute anymore.

Fletchling is also getting its own Community Day-exclusive Special Research story called The Bravest Bird, which you'll be able to buy for $1 (or your local equivalent) at an undisclosed later date. And as usual, there will be a special one-time purchase community Day Box available for 1,280 PokeCoins, and that'll get you 50 Ultra Balls, five Lucky Eggs, a Poffin, and an Elite Fast TM. You'll also get to take advantage of 3x Catch XP and three-hour Incense for the duration of the event.

Finally, Niantic is teasing a "surprise" for trainers who take a few snapshots during the Pokemon Go March Community Day. The event kicks off Saturday, March 16 at 11am and ends at 5pm local time, so be sure to mark this in your calendar so you don't miss out!

