Netflix reveals new look at Guillermo del Toro's gothic take on Pinocchio

Netflix has revealed a brand new look at Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio in all its gothic stop-motion glory.

The movie is del Toro's animated directorial debut. He's co-directing with Mark Gustafson, who previously worked on Wes Anderson's stop-motion adaptation of Fantastic Mr. Fox . The star-studded voice cast includes Ewan McGregor, David Bradley, Tilda Swinton, Ron Perlman, Cate Blanchett, Christoph Waltz, and Finn Wolfhard.

Coming to Netflix this December, GUILLERMO DEL TORO'S PINOCCHIO reimagines the classic tale in a stop-motion adventure featuring an all-star voice cast and del Toro's uniquely extraordinary vision.

Set in Italy during the rise of fascism in the '30s, del Toro has reportedly wanted to bring the story to the screen for around 15 years. As expected from the filmmaker behind Pan's Labyrinth , Crimson Peak , and Nightmare Alley , the movie will take a darker and more gothic tone than Disney's take on the tale of the wooden puppet come to life. In fact, the director has even compared it to the story of Frankenstein.

"I’ve always been very intrigued by the links between Pinocchio and Frankenstein," del Toro told Vanity Fair (opens in new tab). "They are both about a child that is thrown into the world. They are both created by a father who then expects them to figure out what’s good, what’s bad, the ethics, the morals, love, life, and essentials, on their own. I think that was, for me, childhood. You had to figure it out with your very limited experience."