Pinocchio teaser reveals first look at Jiminy Cricket, the Blue Fairy, and more in Disney's new live-action movie

The first teaser trailer for Disney's live-action Pinocchio is here, giving us our first glimpse at the re-imagining of the story's beloved characters.
The short clip opens on a workshop, before showing Tom Hanks' Gepetto gazing out of the window at the night sky. "Star light, star bright, first star I see tonight. I wish I may, I wish I might, I wish, I wish tonight," he murmurs wistfully, before Cynthia Erivo's Blue Fairy appears.
The story of Pinocchio follows a wooden puppet who is brought to life by the Blue Fairy and told that he can become a "real boy" if he manages to prove himself. Disney first brought the tale to the screen in 1940 – Pinocchio was their second animated feature after Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.
The new movie is a hybrid of live-action and visual effects in the vein of the 2017 re-imagining of Beauty and the Beast. The cast also includes Luke Evans as the Coachman, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth voicing Pinocchio, and Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Jiminy Cricket, while Keegan-Michael Key provides the voice for Honest John and Lorraine Bracco voices a new character, Sofia the Seagull.
Robert Zemeckis, the filmmaker behind classics like Back to the Future and Forrest Gump, is in the director's chair, and he also co-wrote the movie with Chris Weitz, whose other screenwriting credits include Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and the 2015 live-action Cinderella movie.
Pinocchio premieres on Disney Plus on September 8, AKA Disney Plus Day. In the meantime, check out our list of the best movies on Disney Plus that you can stream right now.