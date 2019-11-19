Pick up a free Nintendo Switch right now with this Black Friday-beating EE phone deal

Black Friday is almost here with its unstoppable tidal wave of discounts and price cuts, but EE is jumping to the front of the queue with this genuinely great free gift with certain mobile contracts. And because those gifts include a Nintendo Switch or a 43" 4K TV at no extra cost, it's a deal you may want to pay attention to. In fact, it's likely to be the most tempting bargain we'll see before the Nintendo Switch Black Friday reductions begin.

Here's how it works: genuinely good Samsung and Huawei phone contracts from EE can get a free Nintendo Switch or 43" Toshiba 4K TV, and those deals only cost between £28-£59 per month. More specifically, they give you unlimited minutes and texts and most provide around 10GB of data each month. Because the best Nintendo Switch bundles go for at least £300-£400 a pop and the best gaming TVs will also cost you hundreds, this is excellent value for money.

The devices on offer with these mobile phone free gift deal are the Samsung Galaxy A40, A70, and A80, not to mention the Huawei P Smart 2019, Huawei P30 Pro, and Huawei P30 Lite. Although none of these would win a gong for the best gaming phone, they're solid choices that'll serve you well. However, I'd say to go for one of the Samsung models where possible (Huawei devices are legitimately great, but their public falling out with Google makes me hesitant to point anyone in their direction). The Samsung Galaxy A-range is the company's more affordable line of phones, but they still pack great cameras, fairly powerful tech, and plenty of screen-space for your cash.

If we were going to recommend a specific phone, the Samsung Galaxy A70 is an excellent choice. Although it's not as powerful as a Samsung Galaxy S10 (which got its own cheap Nintendo Switch deal last week), it still has powerful tech under the hood and a rear triple camera "complete with 32 MP sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 5 MP depth sensor". That's not bad going for a phone that's only £39 per month, particularly because you can "take the best selfies imaginable with the 32 MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture". A huge screen also helps - it's a 6.7” HD+ Super AMOLED display.

No matter what you choose, we're probably not going to see anything better until the Black Friday game deals kick in at the end of November.

