Pick up a cheap smartwatch deal this winter to complement your tech setup

Yes, we know that a cheap smartwatch deal might not be at the top of your list when it comes to gaming tech in the Boxing Day and After Christmas sales, but here we are. And hear us out: despite not being gaming-focused, they are fantastic bits of kit that will nonetheless integrate very well into your overall smart and gaming tech setup. If you got one of the best gaming phones or best gaming tablets for Christmas, picking up a cool and cheap smartwatch deal is an immediately excellent thing to do to link up all your tech.

However, it can also be a bit overwhelming these days as makers of smartwatches go well beyond the usual suspects and now branch into makers of 'regular' watches too. That's where we come in: you'll find the latest prices on the main models and variants of smartwatch right here, resulting in a tempting cheap smartwatch deal to suit you. And considering their place in tech as smallish bits of kit with not-astronomical prices, they are well placed for price reductions in the Post Christmas sales. As such, now is a great time to look for a cheap smartwatch deal.

Just before we list the prices below, it's worth thinking about any extra bits of tech that will really make your mobile gaming and tech experience come alive this winter. What about one of the best PS4 headsets for a more immersive audio experience? Or one of the best Xbox One external hard drives to... uh... store things better? And definitely peruse the best gaming TVs in order to see all your new game and movie purchases at their best. Any of these items, likely to be discounted at this time of year, will get your 2020 off to a brilliant start.

Apple Watches

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple Watches will offer that flawless performance known to many and, obviously, these are the best companions for those who are already 'in' the Apple ecosystem. The Series 5 is indeed the latest and greatest and will offer a few more unique advantages over the slightly older models, giving you more on-board storage and a few minor improvements, but both the Series 4 and Series 3 are quality smartwatches too and will actually probably offer better deals right now as well.

Samsung Galaxy Watches

(Image credit: Samsung)

The natural alternative to Apple Watches to those that are fans of Android and have Android phones and tablets. The Samsung watches are held in very high regard and our friends over at Techradar rate them so highly that the Samsung Galaxy Watch pips the Apple Watch 5 to the top of their rankings. I got one of these during the other sales period so can wholeheartedly recommend them. Elsewhere, the Watch Active and Active 2 offer slightly cheaper alternatives with a sportier edge.

Fitbit Watches

(Image credit: Fitbit)

Extending beyond just the fitness element, Fitbit also makes some solid smartwatches that cross over seamlessly between fitness tracker and digital lifestyle companion. They also have the benefit of not being absolutely wallet-destroyingly expensive too, offering a great balance between performance, quality and value.

Fossil Watches

(Image credit: Fossil)

Known for style in their normal range of watches, Fossil's smartwatches are great bits of kit. If style is your main draw then you'll want to consider these for sure. Offering a good balance between fitness-focus and digital integration and performance, these mid-range watches offer excellent value whenever they are reduced from their already-good price tags.

Garmin Watches

(Image credit: Garmin)

Some of the favorites among sports players and runners, Garmin's smartwatches are terrific for those on the go and who want to keep on top of their fitness game. From entry-level running watches to more comprehensive and powerful options like the Vivoactive, Garmin makes some great smartwatches you can have confidence in.

Amazfit Bip watches

(Image credit: Amazon)

Offering a very cost effective way into smartwatches, the Amazfit Bip is a great little model. Offering GPS, heart rate monitoring and an apparent 30-day battery life, the Bip promises to pack a lot into its tiny price tag. It' not a high performer like Samsung or Apple watches but it's so much cheaper and will serve you pretty well if you're looking to try one out and avoid a big price tag.

If you fancy your mobile device even smaller but still powerful then be sure to check out our guide to the best gaming phone money can buy. Or if you want a much bigger screen for gaming, check out our best gaming monitor guide here.