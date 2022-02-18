James Gunn reveals how Marvel was involved in Peacemaker’s surprise DC cameo

James Gunn has revealed the unlikely role Marvel Studios played in contributing to Peacemaker’s surprise DC cameos.

Spoilers for Peacemaker’s season 1 finale follow. You have been warned!

Speaking to Variety, Gunn said that Ezra Miller’s cameo appearance as The Flash was actually filmed by Marvel Studios while the director was working on Guardians of the Galaxy 3.



But don’t call it a crossover. As it turns out, Marvel owed DC one "because the Peacemaker crew shot my screen test for Chukwudi [Iwuji, who was cast in a ‘mystery role’] for [Guardians of the Galaxy 3] And then we got Ezra with the Guardians Vol. 3 crew."

Gunn also expanded on the missing members of the Justice League, who showed up hilariously late to Peacemaker’s battle with the Butterflies in the show’s season finale.

On Batman and Cyborg’s absence, Gunn said, "There are reasons for it, but I’m actually uncertain whether I can say what those reasons are. It might have to do with future stuff." He added that he didn’t think there was any conversation on including Superman actor Henry Cavill, nor Wonder Woman’s Gal Gadot. In Peacemaker, only the character’s silhouettes were shown.

The director has also done his level best in recent years to make a DC/Marvel crossover a reality. While the latest back-and-forth might have helped matters somewhat (a fan can dream), he previously said on Twitter, "I’ve casually talked to the powers-that-be at both Marvel and DC about it. I would love for it to happen. I don’t think it’s likely, but I don’t think it’s an impossibility either."

