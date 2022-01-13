PDP launches new range of Nintendo Switch OLED accessories

Budget brand PDP has launched a new range of Nintendo Switch accessories today, featuring a selection of black and white colorways that celebrate the Nintendo Switch OLED.

The collection includes the Faceoff Deluxe+ wired controller, Slim Deluxe Travel Case, and Joy-Con Charging Shuttle all decked out in crisp white and deep blacks inline with the new white Joy-Con on the latest model. While launched in line with and to match up with the OLED model, it's worth noting that all accessories here are also compatible with the original console as well.

While the Nintendo Switch OLED launched in the classic Neon Red and Blue color system, many opted for the new monochromatic design instead - after all, it's the only official way to get your hands around those clean white Joy-Con controllers. The new collection works to keep that black and white aesthetic running throughout your whole Nintendo Switch collection.

(Image credit: Future)

The Faceoff Deluxe+ Audio Wired Controller is the most visually striking piece in the set. The gamepad itself is a solid Nintendo Switch controller, with the same layout as the official Pro Controller but adding a 3.5mm audio jack and paddle back buttons. Plus, if you ever change your aesthetic you can simply swap out the front panel for a different design as well.

The gadgets themselves have all been available for a little while, and often feature in Nintendo Switch bundles. However, this new colorway is perfect for those looking to expand their OLED setup. Whether you're after a new Nintendo Switch carry case or simply a toughened screen protector, it's well worth taking a glance at these cheaper peripherals.

The full collection comprises of:

LVL40 Wired Stereo Gaming Headset: $24.99

Faceoff Deluxe+ Audio Wired Controller: $27.99

Slim Deluxe Travel Case: $19.99

Rock Candy Wired Controller: $19.99

Joy-Con Charging Shuttle: $24.99

Multi-Screen Protector Kit: $9.99

Currently, these Nintendo Switch accessories are only available at PDP's official site, but it won't be long before they join the ranks of the PDP gear available at Amazon.

