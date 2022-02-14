Oscars to include Fan Favorite Movie category voted by Twitter Users

The Academy Awards announced a new interactive category that will let Twitter users vote on their favorite film of 2021.

Beginning on February 14th, Twitter users can cast their vote for Fan Favorite by tweeting the title of a film along with the hashtags #OscarsFanFavorite and #Sweeptstakes. Any film can be nominated as long as it was released in 2021. Users have until March 3 to cast their votes, which can be done up to 20 times per day. Votes can also be cast via the Academy's website.

The winning film will be announced during the 94th Academy Awards, which will be broadcast March 27 on ABC. The Academy will also select three lucky Twitter users for an all-expenses paid trip to Los Angeles where they will present an Oscar at the 2023 ceremony.

Another contest, which is set to begin on February 24, will allow Twitter users to vote for their favorite movie moment of 2021. The winning scenes will be showcased during the award show along with corresponding fan tweets. Five users who vote, either via the website or by using the hashtag #OscarsCheerMoment, will receive a prize pack consisting of free movie tickets for a year, streaming subscriptions, as well as books, apparel, and games from the Academy Museum store.

Spider-Man: No Way Home, the highest grossing film of 2021 having earned more than $1.7 billion worldwide, was nominated in the Best SFX category at this year's Academy Awards but was absent from the Best Picture category. After the outcry of disappoint from Marvel fans, it's possible that No Way Home could take home the Fan Favorite award.

For more Academy Awards content, check out our list of the 2022 Oscar nominations.