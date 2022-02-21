Oscars Fan Favorite award has a surprise frontrunner currently beating Spider-Man: No Way Home

The Oscars Fan Favorite award current frontrunner has been revealed – and it's not Spider-Man: No Way Home .

The latest Spidey movie was expected to take home the award, which has been introduced for the first time this year, after fans were disappointed the movie had been left out of the official nomination categories. However, Cinderella, the Amazon movie starring Camila Cabello in the title role, is currently leading the way, according to Deadline. Pitch Perfect screenwriter Kay Cannon directed the jukebox musical, which was released in September 2021 and also stars Idina Menzel, Pierce Brosnan, Billy Porter, and Minnie Driver.

The Oscars Fan Favorite award can be voted for on Twitter and any movie released in 2021 that's eligible for an Academy Award is in the running – that means any movie released between March 1 and December 31, 2021, that's on the official Academy Eligibility List. That means Zack Snyder's Justice League isn't eligible as it's a director's cut of an older release. You can vote with up to 20 Tweets containing the hashtag #OscarsFanFavorite per day until March 3, so there's still time for things to change.

As for the more, uh, official Oscar nominations, The Power of the Dog leads the way with 12 nominations, including Best Picture and Best Director for Jane Campion (making her the first woman ever to receive two directing nominations). Dune and Belfast are right behind, with 10 and seven nominations respectively.