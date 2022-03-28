New Lightyear trailer debuts at Oscars 2022

A new trailer for upcoming Pixar movie Lightyear has debuted at the Oscars 2022.

The clip was introduced by star Chris Evans, who also congratulated Troy Kotsur on his Best Supporting Actor win for CODA.

The video, which you can watch below, sees the space ranger marooned on a planet and about to blast off on his first test flight since getting stranded. We get a glimpse of the fearsome Emperor Zurg, as well as an ominous green tentacle – but it's Buzz's robot cat who steals the show.

🚀Get ready to go beyond infinity with Disney and Pixar’s #Lightyear, only in theaters June 17. pic.twitter.com/CL64jpWAM4March 28, 2022 See more

The film is a fresh take on Buzz, who has appeared in all four Toy Story movies voiced by T, and will reveal the origin story of the beloved intergalactic adventurer.

"'Set in the world of Toy Story' is kind of weird," director Angus MacLane has said of the film. "Another way to get at it, it's a straightforward sci-fi action film about the Buzz Lightyear character. In the Toy Story universe, it would be like a movie that maybe Andy would have seen, that would have made him want a Buzz Lightyear figure."

It's been a good night for Disney so far at the Academy Awards, with Encanto taking home the gold for Best Animated Feature. It was up against fellow Disney movies Raya and the Last Dragon, Disney Pixar's Luca, documentary Flee, and Netflix's The Mitchells vs. the Machines.

Lightyear blasts to theaters this June 17. In the meantime, check out our roundup of all of 2022's upcoming major movie release dates – and see our updating Oscars 2022 winners list for the latest on the ceremony.